McCarthy Says 'No-Strings-Attached' Debt Limit Raise Will Not Pass, Republicans Have Plan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) A no-strings-attached debt limit increase will not pass the House of Representatives, but Republicans have an alternative plan to address the looming default, US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Monday.

"Let me be clear: a no-strings-attached debt limit increase will not pass," McCarthy said during remarks to the New York Stock Exchange. "But since the president continues to hide, House Republicans will take action."

The House of Representatives will vote in the coming weeks to lift the debt ceiling into the next year, McCarthy said.

House Republicans will also focus on addressing government spending, inflation and dependency on China as part of their economic plan, McCarthy said.