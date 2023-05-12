McCarthy Says Not Enough Progress Was Made on Debt Ceiling Talks Yet to Reconvene

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said the postponement of the meeting between US President Joe Biden and congressional leadership on raising the debt ceiling was due to the fact not enough progress was made and should not be seen as a delay.

"The White House didn't cancel the meeting - all of the leaders decided that it's probably in the best of our interest to let the staff meet again before we get back together," McCarthy said on Thursday.

"It's not a delay... I don't think there is enough progress for the leaders to get back together."

The meeting between Biden, McCarthy and other chamber leaders will take place next week, instead of its initial Friday scheduling, NBC reported, citing three sources familiar with the matter. He also said the postponement should not be read as a signal that talks are falling apart, McCarthy also said, adding that it will be more productive to let staff meet again, according to the report.