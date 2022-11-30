McCarthy Says Rail Strike Legislation Will Pass But Unhappy How US Runs Economy

US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said on Tuesday that he believes the railway strike legislation will pass in Congress, however, he emphasized that it is unfortunate the way the US economy is

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said on Tuesday that he believes the railway strike legislation will pass in Congress, however, he emphasized that it is unfortunate the way the US economy is .

"I think it will pass, but it's unfortunate that this is how we're running our economy today," McCarthy told reporters.

Earlier on Tuesday, President Joe Biden met with congressional leaders from both parties, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as well as McCarthy to discuss the so-called "lame duck" legislative session.

On Monday, Biden called on Congress to immediately adopt a tentative agreement between railroad worker unions and operators to avert a nationwide rail strike that could send ripples through the economy. Biden said the deal would provide a 24% pay raise for rail workers, improved health care benefits and the ability to take unscheduled leave for medical needs.

A nationwide rail strike, which may begin as early as December 9, could cost the US economy $2 billion per day, the Association of American Railroads said.