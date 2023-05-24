UrduPoint.com

McCarthy Says White House, Republicans Still 'Far Apart' On Debt Ceiling Negotiations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2023 | 09:19 PM

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Wednesday that congressional Republican leaders and the White House still remain far apart on certain issues related to raising the debt ceiling, prompting him to send negotiators to the White House to resume talks

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Wednesday that congressional Republican leaders and the White House still remain far apart on certain issues related to raising the debt ceiling, prompting him to send negotiators to the White House to resume talks.

"I'm sending our negotiation team down to the White House to try to finish up the negotiations with the White House.

There's a number of places that we are still far apart," McCarthy said during a press conference.

The United States risks defaulting on its financial obligations as soon as June 1 if Congress fails to raise the debt ceiling, the Treasury Department has warned.

US House Republicans passed a plan last month to raise the debt ceiling in exchange for cuts to government spending, although President Joe Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer have rejected the proposal.

More Stories From Business

