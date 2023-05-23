McCarthy Tells Republicans 'We Are Nowhere Near Deal Yet' on Debt Ceiling - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told his Republican colleagues in a closed meeting that the deal on raising the nation's debt ceiling is not near yet following his meeting with President Joe Biden on May 22, Punchbowl news reported on Tuesday.

"I need you all to hang with me on the debt limit," McCarthy was quoted as saying during the meeting. "We are nowhere near a deal yet."