UrduPoint.com

McCarthy Tells Republicans 'We Are Nowhere Near Deal Yet' On Debt Ceiling - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2023 | 07:05 PM

McCarthy Tells Republicans 'We Are Nowhere Near Deal Yet' on Debt Ceiling - Reports

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told his Republican colleagues in a closed meeting that the deal on raising the nation's debt ceiling is not near yet following his meeting with President Joe Biden on May 22, Punchbowl News reported on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told his Republican colleagues in a closed meeting that the deal on raising the nation's debt ceiling is not near yet following his meeting with President Joe Biden on May 22, Punchbowl news reported on Tuesday.

"I need you all to hang with me on the debt limit," McCarthy was quoted as saying during the meeting. "We are nowhere near a deal yet."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

May All

Recent Stories

EU Defense Ministers Fail to Agree on New Military ..

EU Defense Ministers Fail to Agree on New Military Aid to Ukraine - Borrell

45 seconds ago
 IHC serves notice to IGP in contempt case

IHC serves notice to IGP in contempt case

46 seconds ago
 Italy unveils 2-bn-euro package for flooded northe ..

Italy unveils 2-bn-euro package for flooded northeast

48 seconds ago
 PSX loses 95.76 points

PSX loses 95.76 points

50 seconds ago
 Protesting Railroad Workers Break Into Building of ..

Protesting Railroad Workers Break Into Building of European Commission in Paris ..

5 minutes ago
 Tehran Condemns German Foreign Minister's Remarks ..

Tehran Condemns German Foreign Minister's Remarks on Situation With Human Rights ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.