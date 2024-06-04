Open Menu

MCCI, ACCA Join Hands To Strengthen Business, Economic Growth

Muhammad Irfan Published June 04, 2024 | 06:21 PM

MCCI, ACCA join hands to strengthen business, economic growth

Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) joined hands with Association of Certified Chartered Accountants (ACCA) to strengthen businesses and ensure sustainable economic growth in the country

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) joined hands with Association of Certified Chartered Accountants (ACCA) to strengthen businesses and ensure sustainable economic growth in the country.

Amid economic crisis, the business community will have to follow cost cutting strategies, bring innovation and proper utilization of skilled workers in economic activities, said Shah Muhammad Khan, the Business Development Manager ACCA.

In an awareness session at MCCI here on Tuesday, Shah Muhammad informed that ACCA had researches, skilled professionals and business networks for providing information to business community so that they could improve their businesses.

Representative of another international organization “Infrazamin” Arslan Ullah Khan also spoke and stated that it provided guarantee to banks for provision of loans to big business entities.

Sometimes, the banks are reluctant to issue loans to business entities however Infrazamin analyze the business plans of the entities and provide guarantee to the banks. It charge only 2 to 2.5 percent commission for offering guarantee, he added.

In case, the loan-holder did not repay loans then Infrazamin paid the loans. However, Infrazamin followed particular criteria and analysis businesses plans. Infrazamin ready to become guarantor in case the business plan is feasible and it contribute towards society.

President Mian Rashid Iqbal expressed gratitude to ACCA and Infrazamin for extending useful information. He also agreed to work jointly in future for promotion of businesses on sustainable basis. General Secretary MCCI Muhammad Shafique and known businessmen were also present on the occasion.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Multan Business Arslan Rashid Chamber Commerce Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Two criminals injured during encounter with police

Two criminals injured during encounter with police

6 minutes ago
 Minister applauds Navy for thwarting off narcotic ..

Minister applauds Navy for thwarting off narcotics smuggling attempt

6 minutes ago
 ATH admin seals drug-resistant TB center

ATH admin seals drug-resistant TB center

6 minutes ago
 Rain-thunderstorm likely in most parts of country: ..

Rain-thunderstorm likely in most parts of country:PMD

6 minutes ago
 ICCI proposes measures for broadening tax base

ICCI proposes measures for broadening tax base

22 minutes ago
 Bushra Bibi asks Islamabad court for early hearing ..

Bushra Bibi asks Islamabad court for early hearing of iddat case

37 minutes ago
Govt considers cancellation of Saturday as holiday ..

Govt considers cancellation of Saturday as holiday: Sources

1 hour ago
 Rupee gains 07 paisa against Dollar

Rupee gains 07 paisa against Dollar

22 minutes ago
 IESCO installs over 30,000 AMI meters so far in Ra ..

IESCO installs over 30,000 AMI meters so far in Rawalpindi

11 minutes ago
 Zil-Hajj moon sighting Committee to meet on June 7

Zil-Hajj moon sighting Committee to meet on June 7

2 hours ago
 ‘CPEC’s 2nd phase to promote B2B links b/w Pak ..

‘CPEC’s 2nd phase to promote B2B links b/w Pakistan, China’

3 hours ago
 Interior Minister, Pope Francis discuss promotion ..

Interior Minister, Pope Francis discuss promotion of peace

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business