MCCI, ACCA Join Hands To Strengthen Business, Economic Growth
Muhammad Irfan Published June 04, 2024 | 06:21 PM
Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) joined hands with Association of Certified Chartered Accountants (ACCA) to strengthen businesses and ensure sustainable economic growth in the country
Amid economic crisis, the business community will have to follow cost cutting strategies, bring innovation and proper utilization of skilled workers in economic activities, said Shah Muhammad Khan, the Business Development Manager ACCA.
In an awareness session at MCCI here on Tuesday, Shah Muhammad informed that ACCA had researches, skilled professionals and business networks for providing information to business community so that they could improve their businesses.
Representative of another international organization “Infrazamin” Arslan Ullah Khan also spoke and stated that it provided guarantee to banks for provision of loans to big business entities.
Sometimes, the banks are reluctant to issue loans to business entities however Infrazamin analyze the business plans of the entities and provide guarantee to the banks. It charge only 2 to 2.5 percent commission for offering guarantee, he added.
In case, the loan-holder did not repay loans then Infrazamin paid the loans. However, Infrazamin followed particular criteria and analysis businesses plans. Infrazamin ready to become guarantor in case the business plan is feasible and it contribute towards society.
President Mian Rashid Iqbal expressed gratitude to ACCA and Infrazamin for extending useful information. He also agreed to work jointly in future for promotion of businesses on sustainable basis. General Secretary MCCI Muhammad Shafique and known businessmen were also present on the occasion.
