MCCI Appeals Govt. To Reduce Power Tariff For Industry

Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2024 | 07:14 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) President Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) Mian Rashid Iqbal has requested the government to reduce power tariff for industrial sector to help it come out of crisis and to ensure the industrial wheel should keep moving with full potential.

In a statement issued here Thursday, the MCCI president appealed the Prime Minister and Finance Minister to revise power tariff for industries particularly the textile sector pleading that power tariff for this sector was touching a record peak never witnessed before. He said that higher tariff was increasing the cost of production, affecting the operations of industries and can render workers jobless. Mian Rashid Iqbal said that higher tariff could also affect exports.

He said, it was heartening to note that Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif and Finance Minister have expressed their willingness to look into the issues of power tariff for industrial sector. He promised full support to the government on behalf of industrialists and traders on initiatives meant to improve the national economy. He said, power tariff for industries was highest in Pakistan compared to other countries of the region that was making Pakistani products less competitive in the international markets and requested the government to look into possibilities of revision to help industry stand on its feet and guide the country to a new era of industrial development.

