MCCI Calls Extension In Tax Exemption Period

Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2023 | 03:50 PM

MCCI calls extension in tax exemption period

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Malakand Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI) has called for an extension of the tax exemption period in the newly merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The call was made during a joint meeting of the cabinet and executive of the chamber here on Thursday with founding president, Mohammad Shoaib Khan in the chair.

Senior Vice President (SVP), Ameer Naushad Khan, vice president Ammad Khan and executive members also attended the meeting.

The meeting decided to begin both renewal and new membership for industrialists and traders from March 1-24. The applicants have been directed to submit their letterhead, national identity card (NIC), and copy of the National Tax (NTN) Number.

The meeting discussed the problems faced by the industrialist and trading communities of the country in the ongoing economic crisis and called for the removal of hurdles in the provision of raw materials to industrial zones.

The participants of the meeting also stressed for extension in the tax exemption period in the newly merged districts.

They also offered fateha for those killed in the earthquake in Turkiye and Syria and collectively prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

