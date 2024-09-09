MCCI Calls For Cutting Down Interest Rate By 4 Pc In Sept Monetary Policy
Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2024 | 06:54 PM
The Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) appealed to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and the government to urgently review the current economic conditions before announcing the new monetary policy
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) The Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) appealed to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and the government to urgently review the current economic conditions before announcing the new monetary policy.
With inflation rates having dropped to 10 pc, it is necessary to reduce the bank interest rates by at least 4 pc (400 basis points) to facilitate economic recovery, it said.
In a statement issued here on Monday, Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) President Mian Rashid Iqbal emphasized that reducing interest rates is crucial for several reasons. Low interest rates will immediately attract investment from businesses, leading to job creation across the country and economic growth, he said and added that small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large companies are the backbone of the economy.
An immediate reduction in interest rates will provide them with financial stability so they can invest and achieve long-term stability, Mian Rashid Iqbal noted.
A cut in interest rates will also increase consumers' disposable income, leading to higher demand for goods and services and growth in key sectors of the economy.
The MCCI president highlighted the urgent need for these measures in the current business climate and urged the government and the SBP to reduce the interest rate by 400 basis points in the September monetary policy, gradually bringing it down to 10 pc. This step will be a crucial move in stabilizing the economy.
Mian Rashid Iqbal emphasized that this government action will extend relief to the business community and the public, particularly reducing the number of rapidly closing industrial units and decreasing unemployment.
Recent Stories
President Zardari, PM Shehbaz Sharif start working for ‘important legislation ..
Ahsan for identifying, bridging gaps hindering flood-resilient projects
Muqam demands inquiry into alleged use of KP govt funds for PTI Islamabad rally
Kisan card distribution centre inaugurated
PTI’s Aug 22 Islamabad rally cancelled due to establishment’s intervention, ..
European stocks, dollar recover from US jobs disappointment
Seminar held on leveraging indigenous coal for energy sustainability
Gold Price Decreases by Rs 1,100 per Tola in Pakistan
Warsi Beg criticizes Wasim Akram over 'Badoo Baddi' video
Potential movement could start anytime to focus Adiala jail, warns Aliya Hamza
Mohammad Rizwan expected to be appointed captain across all formats
Humaima’s humorous response about Emraan Hashmi's possible visit to Pakistan g ..
More Stories From Business
-
Ahsan for identifying, bridging gaps hindering flood-resilient projects11 minutes ago
-
Business Forum gets support of small industries for SCCI election37 minutes ago
-
FCCI demands cut in markup rate to stabilize economy47 minutes ago
-
European stocks, dollar recover from US jobs disappointment3 minutes ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend2 hours ago
-
Gold Price Decreases by Rs 1,100 per Tola in Pakistan2 hours ago
-
4 development schemes worth Rs 11b approved2 hours ago
-
NPO to organize workshop on ‘Occupational Safety & Health'4 hours ago
-
S. Korea's jobless claims fall in August6 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates6 hours ago
-
Turkish stock exchange begins week looking up6 hours ago
-
Japan's economy in 2nd quarter grows slower than estimated6 hours ago