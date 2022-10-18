UrduPoint.com

MCCI Calls For Merger Of SIDB With KP-EZDMC

Umer Jamshaid Published October 18, 2022 | 05:20 PM

MCCI calls for merger of SIDB with KP-EZDMC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Founder President, Malakand Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI) and Director A.W Group of Industries, Mohammad Shoaib Khan Tuesday called for the merger of Small Industries Development board (SIDB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with Economic Zones Development & Management Company (KP-EZDMC) with immediate effect.

He made this demand while addressing a meeting here in FPCCI Regional Office here. Besides, Regional Coordinator FPCCI Sartaj Ahmad Khan and Secretary Khalid Haider, a delegation of Chitral Chamber of Commerce & Industry also attended the meeting.

On this occasion, Coordinator FPCCI Sartaj Ahmad Khan assured that all problems faced by the business community would be taken up with the Federal Ombudsman and authorities of federal and provincial governments.

