MCCI calls for up-gradation of Mohmand Economic Zone

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :Mohmand Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI) has called for granting the status of Special Economic Zone (ESZ) to Mohmand Economic Zone and a tax holiday of 10 years.

The call was made during an emergency meeting of the chamber held here with president Khawaja Abdul Qadoos in the chair on Tuesday. Those who attended the meeting were included Coordinator FPCCI, Sartaj Ahmad Khan, Senior Vice President, Mohmand Chamber Asad Samin, Vice President Ikramuddin and executive members Sajjad Ali, Waqar Ali, Mujeebullah, Adalat, Abdul Wali, Zubair Gul and other leaders of the business community.

The meeting discussed problems faced by the business community in Mohmand Economic Zone and district Mohmand and presented recommendations for their resolution.

Addressing the meeting, president MCCI, Khawaj Abdul Qadoos said that up-grading Mohmand Economic Zone to the status of special economic zone is the responsibility of both Federal and provincial governments, saying the people of the district have rendered unforgettable sacrifices in the war against terrorism.

The participants of the meeting also demanded the specification of a place for staging protest demos and sit-ins, so such activities could not affect business activities and vehicular traffic.

They also demanded stern legal action against those delivering provoking speeches and inflicting losses on public properties.