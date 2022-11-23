MCCI, Customs Dept call for coordinated efforts to stop smuggling

A delegation of Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) here on Wednesday called on Custom Collector Enforcement to make coordinated efforts to curb smuggling

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :A delegation of Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) here on Wednesday called on Custom Collector Enforcement to make coordinated efforts to curb smuggling.

Led by MCCI President Mian Rashid Latif, the Chamber's delegation included Senior Vice President, Sheikh Naderm, Vice President Shiekh Asim Saeed, former president Kh Muhammad Hussain and others.

The meeting discussed problems faced by the importers and exporters and taking joint steps to stop smuggling.

Collector Enforcement Customs, M. Tahir apprised the delegation about the department's efforts to curb smuggling despite shortage of workforce. Customs Department is stopping smuggling of cigarettes, norcotics, tiles, POL products and dry milk, he informed.

He asked the MCCI delegation to convey them about the malpratice of Customs officials if they come to know.

The MCCI President ensured the collector of businessmen complete support for stopping smuggling.