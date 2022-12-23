MCCI delegation calls on Chief Commissioner Inland revenue

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 23, 2022 | 04:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :A delegation of Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry MCCI), led by President Mian Rashid Iqbal, called on Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue Abid Mahmood Khan at his office here today.

Former Presidents MCCI Mian Fazal Elahi Sheikh, Khawaja Muhammad Hussain and Secretary General Muhammad Shafiq, Additional Commissioner Bilal Ahmed and Ms. Zahida Sarfraz were present on the occasion.

MCCI president Mian Rashid Iqbal, while talking to Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, said that economy was passing through crisis and increasing the tax net is inevitable for which there was a need to create friendly environment between the FBR and the taxpayers so that people willingly submit their taxes by entering into tax net.

  He suggested to conduct meetings with the business community of each sector at chamber and to hold open courts and listened their problems to achieve the objectives.

On this occasion, the chamber representatives gave suggestions to increase the tax net and informed about the problems.

Chief Commissioner welcomed the suggestions by chamber for increasing tax net and assured to convey it to the higher authorities.

He accepted the invitation regarding visit to chamber and assured that he would visit the Chamber of Commerce and Industry soon.

