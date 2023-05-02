MCCI demands police to extend complete security to foreign businessmen, experts

The Multan Chamber Of Commerce & Industry (MCCI) Tuesday urged the police to provide complete security to foreign businessmen, experts and engineers visiting or working in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :The Multan Chamber Of Commerce & Industry (MCCI) Tuesday urged the police to provide complete security to foreign businessmen, experts and engineers visiting or working in Multan.

The demand was made by an MCCI delegation during a meeting with Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sohail Chaudhary here at his office.

The delegation consisted of MCCI President Main Rashid Iqbal, SVP Nadeen Sheikh, VP Asim Saeed, former president and Convener Government Liaison Sub-committee Khawaja Muhammad Hussain and ex-president DG Chamber Shafiq Patafi and others.

Rashid urged the RPO to take effective measures for ensuring security to foreign businessmen, especially Chinese, engineers and other experts because a peaceful and secure environment was vital for trade in the country.

He refused the impression that providing security to such people was the job of MCCI as if they visited it for business purposes.

RPO Sohail Chaudhary admitted that the promotion of business with linked with a safe environment, and the Special Branch would be given the task in that regard.

He appointed Mr Abdullah to liaison with the MCCC in this connection.