MCCI For Liaison With Govt On Easy Taxation, Business Promotion

Fri 01st October 2021 | 07:33 PM

Multan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI) newly elected president, Khawaja Muhammad Hussain, said that they would stimulate liaison with incumbent government for business fraternity's easy taxation

Speaking at annual general body meeting after assuming charge of president here on late Thursday night, Khawaja Muhammad Hussain informed that the chamber would pass on business community issues to power corridors for their solution.

He noted that traders were facing hard times owing to COVID-19 and inflation adding that especially Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in addition to trade industry.

Newly elected president asserted that our team would put in all its energies for improvement of business conditions and added that it would work for socio-economic development of South Punjab region.

" Easy of doing business is also our priority," Khawaja Hussain maintained adding that infrastructure, economic and industrial development would be focused.

He appreciated outgoing president Khawaja Salauddin under whose leadership, his team discharged their duties for betterment of MCCI.

Earlier, Election Commissioner, Mughees Farid Sheikh announced the Names of the winners for president, senior vice president and vice president slots.

Khawaja Hussian, Sohail Zafar and Naveed Tufail were elected for president, senior VP and vice VP respectively.

Later, Outgoing president Khawaja Salauddin presented annual performance report.

Among others Main Tanvir A sheikh, Romana Tanvir, Khwaja Muhammad Yousuf, Khawaja Muhammad Usman, Khawaja Muhammad Fazil, Muhammad Khan Sadozai, Mian Arshad Iqbal, Asim Saeed attended AGM.

