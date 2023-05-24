MCCI holds session on energy efficiency in leather, textile sectors under EU project

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :The Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) has conducted a capacity-building and awareness session for industrialists on energy efficiency in the leather and textile sectors under a European Union (EU) project to accelerate economic development.

According to an MCCI spokesman on Wednesday, the project was being executed with the help of WWF, ILO and other departments/organizations under which experts' services can be availed free by industries concerned for energy audit and energy efficiency.

Addressing the session, Capacity Building Manager Rashid Ahmad said, "Experts' recommendations, if implemented, can reduce energy cost by 5-8 per cent." Lighting in industrial units consumes only 5 per cent of energy while the remaining 90-95 per cent was consumed by motors and dyes, he explained and suggested that old motors should be replaced and rewound motors must not be used.

The industrial units that operate during the daytime could save a lot by opting for alternate sources of energy.

Industry operational costs can also be cut by implementing the 4Rs of the waste management process, he said.

Rashid said that the world had moved to 20-30 watt fans but Pakistan was still sticking to 120-150 watt fans.

MCCI president Mian Rashid Iqbal said that the facility extended by the EU through this project may also be given to other industries. Alternate sources of energy could be a viable solution to problems local industry was facing due to the hike in power tariff and enhanced cost of production. However, to avail the option of alternate sources of energy, the industry needed more support, he added.

MCCI senior vice-president Nadeem Ahmad Sheikh and vice president Sheikh Asim Saeed also spoke while convener women wing Rumana Tanweer Sheikh, industrialists from different industries and MCCI secretary-general Muhammad Shafiq were also present.