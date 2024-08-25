Open Menu

MCCI Holds Two-day Training Session To Align Skills With Industrial Needs

MCCI holds two-day training session to align skills with industrial needs

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) The Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) hosted a two-day session in collaboration with the Punjab Vocational Training Council (PVTC) to address the alignment of skilled training programs with the evolving needs of various industries.

The event, which took place on the MCCI premises, saw participation from industry leaders, including the Chairman of PVTC, the President of MCCI, and representatives from various sectors.

In his opening remarks, Mian Rashid Iqbal, President of MCCI, shared the critical need for PVTC to design training courses that meet the current demands of industries and enhance the quality of the workforce. "The industry is willing to collaborate and support PVTC in every possible way," he said. "The Multan chamber is ready to provide all necessary information to PVTC to ensure that the skilled workers they produce can be readily absorbed by the industry, offering our young professionals ample employment opportunities."

Chairman PVTC, Khalid Masood Chaudhry, highlighted the council's efforts in providing comprehensive training opportunities to the youth. "PVTC is committed to equipping our young generation with the skills required to secure a bright future," he said. "So far, thousands of young men and women have received training from PVTC and are now contributing to various sectors. We aim to work closely with industries to introduce on-the-job training programs and improve workforce standards. This two-day session was organized to develop such collaboration."

During the session, Sheikh Muhammad Asim Saeed, Vice President of MCCI, underscored the importance of focusing on emerging fields like Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence. "While there is demand and supply, there is also a need to work in the right direction," he said. "The era of degrees is behind us; now, the emphasis should be on short courses in relevant fields to produce a skilled workforce."

Former MCCI President, Khawaja Muhammad Hussain, called for the development of standards that would allow Pakistani certifications to be recognized globally. "By preparing a workforce that meets international standards, we can also facilitate the export of our skilled professionals," he said. He noted that even universities were now shifting towards training-focused curricula due to changing demands.

Khawaja Muhammad Usman, another former MCCI President, suggested adopting a model similar to the Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF).

"We cannot afford to overlook the food industry, which is a major sector and should be included in the training programs," he said, adding that those undergoing on-the-job training should also be provided with stipends.

Former Senior Vice President Sohail Tufail stressed that filling training gaps was essential for competing on an international level. "By sending well-trained human resources abroad, we can improve living standards," he said.

Atif Mahmood from GIZ, a German development agency, called for the establishment of a robust training system aligned with international standards.

Bushra Nawaz pointed out that nearly 49% of Pakistan's population comprises teenagers, making it crucial to harness their potential for economic growth. "Special attention should be given to providing equal opportunities for women and girls so that we can all work together for the betterment of the country," she said.

Shafqat Mahmood shared insights into PVTC’s accomplishments, stating that the department had trained 950,000 individuals, with approximately 90% securing employment. "Since July 2017, around 100,000 trainees have become self-employed, and 72,000 have found jobs in the private sector," he said. He also highlighted training programs for flood-affected youth, inmates, and children affected by the Swat operation in fields such as auto electrics, computer hardware, and halal butchery. Over 50% of participants in these training sessions have been women. Training has also been extended to religious seminaries and the Sikh community under the Baba Guru Nanak Scholarship.

Waqas Farid shared that the industry must take a leading role in ensuring that the workforce was prepared according to its needs. The session concluded with additional contributions from Mazhar Suleman, Waqas Imran, Farooq Hussain, Umar Farooq, and Waqar Tayyab, who reiterated the importance of aligning vocational training with industry demands to foster economic growth and improve employment opportunities for the youth.

The two-day session at MCCI marked a significant step toward bridging the gap between vocational training and industry requirements, with a shared vision of creating a skilled workforce capable of competing on both national and international levels, the participants stated.

