MCCI President terms South Punjab secretariat as opportunity to expand industrial infrastructure

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ):The newly elected president of Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) Khawaja Salahuddin has said the South Punjab secretariat was an opportunity for the business community to strive for expanding business and industrial infrastructure to bring the dynamism back after it was affected by COVID-19 pandemic.

He expressed these views while speaking at the annual general body meeting late Wednesday night where he along with other elected members formally took over the charge of MCCI after elections.

The formal announcement of successful candidates including Khawaja Salahuddin as president, Syed Iftikhar Ali as senior vice president, Shafi Anis Sheikh as vice president and Rabia Shahzad for women entrepreneurs sub committee seat, was made.

Khawaja Salahuddin said that south Punjab's oldest and biggest chamber would continue to get problems of business and industry resolved on priority.

He said that businesses particularly small and medium enterprises (SMEs) were still under stress due to pressure exerted by the epidemic.

Salahuddin said, MCCI would have to realign and re-strategize its efforts in the face of new development that witnessed south Punjab secretariat becoming operational to expand the scope its social services and business expansion endeavour.

He urged the State Bank of Pakistan and other commercial banks to deal with SMEs in friendly way and extend more cooperation to enable them emerge as a potent force of growth.

Vice president Shafi Anis Sheikh pledged to work for all and sought proposals from members to improve business and industrial activities in South Punjab.

The general body meeting also gave approval to decisions taken in previous meeting, appointed an auditor and approved auditor's fee.