UrduPoint.com

MCCI Proposes Barter Exchange System For Trade With Neighbours

Umer Jamshaid Published January 29, 2023 | 05:50 PM

MCCI proposes barter exchange system for trade with neighbours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry's (MCCI) sub-committee for liaison with government met here Sunday and proposed that department concerned should introduce a barter exchange system for trade with neighbouring counties and demanded legislation for international e-payments.

The meeting, chaired by sub-committee convener, Khawaja Muhammad Hussain, unanimously named MCCI president Mian Rashid Iqbal as the co-convener of the sub-committee.

The south Punjab industrialists discussed the national economic situation in detail and the initiatives of the government to bring stability.

Speaking on the occasion Khawaja Muhammad Hussain said that the industries that are self reliant should be encourged and businesses relying on these industries should be given incentives.

Khawaja said that a barter trade exchange system should be developed for trade with neighbouring countries to jumpstart trade activities in the region and develop good relations with neighbour.

To further strengthening the national economy, legislation should be introduced for infomation technology sector particularly the international e-payments.

Moreover, he said that lectures of senior MCCI business persons should be arranged for students of Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMAP) to make them understand the business and industry requirements.

President MCCI and co-convener of sub commuttee Mian Rashid Iqbal, senior vice president Nadeem Ahmad Sheikh, vice president Sheikh Asim Saeed, Suhail Tufail, Waqas Khalid, Aqeel Qureshi and secretary committee Sajid Ansari were present.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Technology Exchange Business Punjab Rashid Chamber Sunday Commerce Government Industry

Recent Stories

MoHAP, DoH, DHA take part in Arab Health 2023 unde ..

MoHAP, DoH, DHA take part in Arab Health 2023 under one platform

51 minutes ago
 FTA launches first event under ‘Tax Support’ i ..

FTA launches first event under ‘Tax Support’ initiative in 2023

3 hours ago
 Dubai Cares partners with Ban Ki-moon Centre

Dubai Cares partners with Ban Ki-moon Centre

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends annual ceremony of AUSAA

Sharjah Ruler attends annual ceremony of AUSAA

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Police hosts 41st Police Shooting Champion ..

Sharjah Police hosts 41st Police Shooting Championship

4 hours ago
 WAM delegation visits media organisations in Ecuad ..

WAM delegation visits media organisations in Ecuador, signs 7 MoUs

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.