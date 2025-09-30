MCCI Seek Extension In Tax Filing Deadline Amid Flood Losses
Muhammad Irfan Published September 30, 2025 | 12:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) President of Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mian Bakhtawar Tanveer Sheikh on Tuesday urged the government to extend the deadline to September 30,2025 for filing income tax returns by at least one to two months.
In a statement,he said ongoing floods and heavy rains have badly disrupted business activities,particularly in South Punjab,leaving many traders unable to meet the deadline.
He observed that several business centers and stocks were damaged,causing a significant drop in income.
Sheikh stressed that the government should show flexibility under these extraordinary circumstances and provide relief to the trading community.
He added that traders have always played a key role in strengthening the economy and boosting tax revenue and now the government must reciprocate by supporting them in difficult times.
