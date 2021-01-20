MCCI seminar on investment opportunities in south Punjab

Three day 'Virtual Forum' in collaboration with USAID for promotion of investment in south Punjab will be held at Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) on January 26

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Three day 'Virtual Forum' in collaboration with USAID for promotion of investment in south Punjab will be held at Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) on January 26.

The stakeholders from all the districts of southern Punjab along with Chamber members would join the virtual forum through video conference.

The virtual meet was aimed to enhance awareness among the private sector and to initiate work on joint strategy for energy, textile, leather, agriculture, livestock, tourism and hospitality sectors.