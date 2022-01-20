UrduPoint.com

MCCI Urges Govt To Revisit Withdraw Buyers' CNIC Compulsion On Sales

Sumaira FH Published January 20, 2022 | 08:15 PM

MCCI urges Govt to revisit withdraw buyers' CNIC compulsion on sales

President of Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) Khawaja Muhammad Hussain Thursday urged the government to withdraw the condition of national identity cards on sales to unregistered buyers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :President of Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) Khawaja Muhammad Hussain Thursday urged the government to withdraw the condition of national identity cards on sales to unregistered buyers.

The MCCI president, in a statement, said the condition binding the retailers, manufacturers and others to register Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) of unregistered buyers was introduced earlier, but was withdrawn due to the anxiety caused among the business community.

Its reintroduction in the Finance Supplementary Bill, he claimed, would put extra burden on business community. The onus of responsibility of CNICs of unregistered buyers was on traders, who might face legal action action in case the CNICs were not verified.

He said the business community always remained on top on payment of taxes. The manufacturers were already paying 20 per cent sales tax on sales to unregistered buyers, some 3 per cent above the tax rate of 17 per cent in case of sales to registered buyers. In this way, he claimed, the government was receiving additional 3 per cent tax on sales to unregistered buyers.

He pleaded that imposition of CNIC condition amid troubling business scenario would cause increase in cost of production and requested the government to review its decision.

More Stories From Business

