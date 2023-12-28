Open Menu

MCCI Want Delayed Enforcement Of Electronic Invoicing System For Better Adaptation

Sumaira FH Published December 28, 2023 | 03:20 PM

MCCI want delayed enforcement of electronic invoicing system for better adaptation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) has urged the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) to grant a year-long grace period to businesses for training and adaptation before enforcing a new electronic invoicing system on sales tax under a recent Statutory Regulatory Order (SRO).

The demand was aired at the Taxation sub-committee meeting of MCCI chaired by its convener Khawaja Suhail Tufail. MCCI president Mian Rashid Iqbal, SVP Nadeem Ahmad Sheikh, and VP Asim Saeed Sheikh and other members of the subcommittee were in attendance.

Khawaja Suhail Tufail said that businesses had serious reservations about the new electronic invoicing system on sales tax under SRO 1525-DI(I)2023 and appealed to the FBR to delay it, at least for a year, before it is enforced, so that they have ample time to be trained and prepared for its enforcement. MCCI president Mian Rashid Iqbal said that FBR should consult business and Industry on business-related law drafts to avoid problems at the enforcement stage.

The SRO was introduced for sales tax on Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) through an electronic invoicing system linked with FBR system, says veteran industrialist Khawaja Usman. He added that troubles would surface at the initial stage and the absence of a mechanism for complaint redressal would further complicate problems for businesses and industries.

MCCI president Mian Rashid Iqbal, SVP Sheikh Nadeem Ahmad and VP Asim Saeed Sheikh suggested that FBR should also establish fast fast-track complaint cell at the regional level. They said, the business community was in favour of a documented economy but added that they were already facing problems on FBR systems PARAL and IRIS and suggested that in addition to delaying the enforcement of SRO for some time, fast complaints redressal mechanisms be introduced at regional tax office (RTO) level.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Multan Business Rashid Chamber FBR Commerce National University Industry

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 December 2023

6 hours ago
 'No difference' between Netanyahu and Hitler says ..

'No difference' between Netanyahu and Hitler says Erdogan

16 hours ago
 Bilawal unveils 10-point election manifesto

Bilawal unveils 10-point election manifesto

16 hours ago
 The Supreme Court issues written verdict on Pract ..

The Supreme Court issues written verdict on Practice and Procedure Act

16 hours ago
 Nomination papers of 109 candidates face intense s ..

Nomination papers of 109 candidates face intense scrutiny in Islamabad

16 hours ago
Bad weather forces Rangers and Aberdeen postponeme ..

Bad weather forces Rangers and Aberdeen postponements

16 hours ago
 CDWP gives nod to six projects worth Rs 83.39 bln

CDWP gives nod to six projects worth Rs 83.39 bln

16 hours ago
 Michigan court rejects bid to bar Trump from 2024 ..

Michigan court rejects bid to bar Trump from 2024 ballot

16 hours ago
 Brighton wingers Mitoma and Adingra out for a mont ..

Brighton wingers Mitoma and Adingra out for a month

16 hours ago
 16th death anniversary of BB Shaheed observed

16th death anniversary of BB Shaheed observed

16 hours ago
 Protection of life & people property first respons ..

Protection of life & people property first responsibility of govt: Balochistan C ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Business