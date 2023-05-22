UrduPoint.com

MCCI Wants Two More Industrial Estates, A Special Economic Zone In Multan

Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2023 | 06:30 PM

MCCI wants two more industrial estates, a special economic zone in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) on Monday urged the government to set up two more industrial estates including one for small and medium industries and a special economic zone to jump-start industrial activity at the agro-industrial hub of south Punjab.

MCCI also announced to start studying the possibility of developing a private special economic zone in consultation with the members at its meeting of MCCI's sub-committee on industry, environment and energy held here with MCCI president and sub-committee convener Mian Rashid Iqbal in the chair.

The meeting demanded a one-window facilitation centre for industrialists and traders, particularly for ease of procedure for new start-ups. Mian Rashid Iqbal said that officials from different departments like industries, commerce, investment and skills development department and others be made available at the one-window centre to resolve all issues of the business community under one roof like NOCs, certifications, documentation, fee submission and legal facilities.

He said that at least fifteen days be allowed for NOCs, certificates or objections. He said Punjab Trade and Investment board (PITB) can also be helpful in promoting business and industrial activities.

He said that Multan was a big city contributing a lot to the national economy through agriculture and industrial operations and there existed room for more industrial estates.

He said MCCI would soon hold a meeting with its members and potential investors to develop a private special economic zone in Multan.

MCCI senior vice president Nadeem Ahmad Sheikh, committee members Suhail Tufail, Muhammad Ali Amjad, Muneeb Arshad Sheikh, Aurangzeb Alamgir, secretary general Muhammad Shafiq and committee secretary Sajid Ansari were present.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Multan Business Punjab Agriculture Rashid Chamber Hub Muhammad Ali Alamgir Commerce All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Prime Minister ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur

13 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif loyal, patriotic leader of country: F ..

Nawaz Sharif loyal, patriotic leader of country: Federal Minister for Parliament ..

12 minutes ago
 Govt devising strategy to ensure effective control ..

Govt devising strategy to ensure effective control on selling, use of drugs: NA ..

12 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Saeed inaugurates 30th Middle East Petro ..

Ahmed bin Saeed inaugurates 30th Middle East Petroleum &amp; Gas Conference

28 minutes ago
 Task force set up to improving agricultural value ..

Task force set up to improving agricultural value chain

17 minutes ago
 Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf seek ..

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf seeks report from IGP into killing ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.