MCCI wants two more industrial estates, a special economic zone in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) on Monday urged the government to set up two more industrial estates including one for small and medium industries and a special economic zone to jump-start industrial activity at the agro-industrial hub of south Punjab.

MCCI also announced to start studying the possibility of developing a private special economic zone in consultation with the members at its meeting of MCCI's sub-committee on industry, environment and energy held here with MCCI president and sub-committee convener Mian Rashid Iqbal in the chair.

The meeting demanded a one-window facilitation centre for industrialists and traders, particularly for ease of procedure for new start-ups. Mian Rashid Iqbal said that officials from different departments like industries, commerce, investment and skills development department and others be made available at the one-window centre to resolve all issues of the business community under one roof like NOCs, certifications, documentation, fee submission and legal facilities.

He said that at least fifteen days be allowed for NOCs, certificates or objections. He said Punjab Trade and Investment board (PITB) can also be helpful in promoting business and industrial activities.

He said that Multan was a big city contributing a lot to the national economy through agriculture and industrial operations and there existed room for more industrial estates.

He said MCCI would soon hold a meeting with its members and potential investors to develop a private special economic zone in Multan.

MCCI senior vice president Nadeem Ahmad Sheikh, committee members Suhail Tufail, Muhammad Ali Amjad, Muneeb Arshad Sheikh, Aurangzeb Alamgir, secretary general Muhammad Shafiq and committee secretary Sajid Ansari were present.