UrduPoint.com

MCCI Welcomes Restoration Of Shalimar Express With New Coaches, Low Fares

Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2023 | 08:26 PM

MCCI welcomes restoration of Shalimar express with new coaches, low fares

A delegation of Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) on Wednesday visited the cantonment railway station where they appreciated the restoration of Lahore-Karachi Shalimar express and the Railways plan to bring Zakariya express back on track that had halted operations due to last year's floods

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :A delegation of Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) on Wednesday visited the cantonment railway station where they appreciated the restoration of Lahore-Karachi Shalimar express and the Railways plan to bring Zakariya express back on track that had halted operations due to last year's floods.

The delegation, led by MCCI president Mian Rashid Iqbal, witnessed the Shalimar express with new coaches and visited its different sections including the parlor car.

The restoration met longstanding demand of MCCI and efforts of DS Multan were laudable, says MCCI president, according to a release issued by MCCI spokesman.

Divisional Superintendent Railways Multan Hammad Hassan Mirza received the MCCI delegation and later they all welcomed the Shalimar express upon its arrival.

Mirza said on the occasion that Zakariya express that had stopped operations due to damage caused to the track by last year's floods would also be restored soon.

Pakistan Railways restored Shalimar express from May 1, 2023, with reduced fares for a month, discounting it by 20 per cent for first fifteen days of May and 10 per cent from May 16 to 31.

The Karachi bound Shalimar express, after leaving Lahore, would have stop at Raiwind, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Khan Pur, Rahim Yar Khan, Rohri, Nawab Shah, Hyderabad and Landhi before reaching Karachi.

It was restored with 19 coaches including 11 economy class, 2 business class, 2 standard, a parlor car, a dining car, a brake van and a power plant coach.

MCCI president thanked DS Railways Multan for inviting MCCI delegation and expressed the hope that the green line train would also be linked to Multan soon.

The delegation comprised MCCI president Mian Rashid Iqbal, Khawaja Muhammad Usman, Mian Fazal Elahi Sheikh, Syed Iftikhar Ali Shah, Suhail Tufail, Naveed Iqbal Chughtai, Sheikh Faheem Sattar and secretary General Muhammad Shafiq.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Multan Raiwind Business Car Rashid Hyderabad Sahiwal Rahim Yar Khan Bahawalpur Van Landhi Chamber Rohri May Commerce All From Industry Coach

Recent Stories

AED 493.5 million worth of Amanat shares traded in ..

AED 493.5 million worth of Amanat shares traded in two major direct deals: DFM

14 minutes ago
 IIUI bids farewell to Dr Ayaz Afsar

IIUI bids farewell to Dr Ayaz Afsar

2 minutes ago
 Protesters Disrupt Blinken's Live Talk By Calling ..

Protesters Disrupt Blinken's Live Talk By Calling for Assange's Release

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan set 288-run target for Kiwis in 3rd ODI

Pakistan set 288-run target for Kiwis in 3rd ODI

20 minutes ago
 Moscow Appreciates Beijing's Unbiased Position on ..

Moscow Appreciates Beijing's Unbiased Position on Ukraine Crisis - Foreign Minis ..

2 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi real estate sector witnesses 147% increa ..

Abu Dhabi real estate sector witnesses 147% increase in Q1 2023 with AED 27.9 bn ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.