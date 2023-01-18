UrduPoint.com

MCCI Women Wing Decides To Improve Entrepreneurs' Business Through Digital Marketing

January 18, 2023

The Women Wing of Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) decided to set up a Computer Lab for E-business , making E-catologue and participating in physical and E-Mega exhibitions. During a meeting at MCCI here Wednesday, it was decided the Women Wing of MCCI would extend opportunities of business to women entrepreneurs through training keeping in view market demands

The meeting was presided over by convener Romana Tanvir, and was attended among others by MCCI President, Mian Rashid Iqbal, Co-Convener, Mrs Saleh Hassan, Ms Asia, Faheem Sattar, Shamim Akhtar, Yasmin Kausar, Shazia Maqbool and Secretary General, Muhammad Shafiq.

Ms Romana said that the Women Wing Committee was playing a key role to facilitate women entrepreneurs adding that ceremonies in connection with World Women Day would also�be organized at the Chamber. She hoped that it would not only encourage the women but also guide them for better business avenues.� The MCCI President lauded the Committee's�efforts for empowering women entrepreneurs�and added that it has been working for their capacity building so that they could improve their business according to market-oriented requirements.

