UrduPoint.com

McConnell Says Issue Of Raising US Debt Ceiling Not To Come Up Until 'Sometime Next Year'

Sumaira FH Published November 16, 2022 | 03:20 AM

McConnell Says Issue of Raising US Debt Ceiling Not to Come Up Until 'Sometime Next Year'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said he does not think the issue of raising the US debt ceiling will come up until sometime next year.

"I don't think the issue is until sometime next year," McConnell said on Tuesday.

McConnell's remark comes after Democratic Congressional leaders - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer - said on Sunday that they were planning to act in the next several weeks to raise the debt ceiling.

In October, President Joe Biden said he would not support a permanent repeal of the debt ceiling.

The United States national debt reached a new historic milestone as it topped $31 trillion for the first time in history, according to Treasury Department data in October.

The record-high debt level comes after it increased above $30 trillion for the first time in February 2022, slightly exceeding $30 trillion.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Senate Minority Nancy United States February October Sunday

Recent Stories

Pentagon Says Has No Info to Corroborate Reports o ..

Pentagon Says Has No Info to Corroborate Reports of Russian Missiles Striking Po ..

3 hours ago
 Five People Injured in Hand Grenade Explosion in A ..

Five People Injured in Hand Grenade Explosion in Afghanistan

3 hours ago
 Around 400,000 Dutch People Now Food Insecure - Re ..

Around 400,000 Dutch People Now Food Insecure - Red Cross

3 hours ago
 US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Nominated ..

US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Nominated to Be Next Speaker

3 hours ago
 Greek Government Submits Bill on Communication Con ..

Greek Government Submits Bill on Communication Confidentiality for Public Discus ..

3 hours ago
 Russia Expects to See Results From JCPOA Talks Bef ..

Russia Expects to See Results From JCPOA Talks Before End of This Year - Envoy

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.