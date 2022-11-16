McConnell Says Issue of Raising US Debt Ceiling Not to Come Up Until 'Sometime Next Year'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said he does not think the issue of raising the US debt ceiling will come up until sometime next year.

"I don't think the issue is until sometime next year," McConnell said on Tuesday.

McConnell's remark comes after Democratic Congressional leaders - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer - said on Sunday that they were planning to act in the next several weeks to raise the debt ceiling.

In October, President Joe Biden said he would not support a permanent repeal of the debt ceiling.

The United States national debt reached a new historic milestone as it topped $31 trillion for the first time in history, according to Treasury Department data in October.

The record-high debt level comes after it increased above $30 trillion for the first time in February 2022, slightly exceeding $30 trillion.