UrduPoint.com

McConnell Says US Senate Democrats Can Raise Debt Ceiling On Their Own - Letter

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 10:53 PM

McConnell Says US Senate Democrats Can Raise Debt Ceiling on Their Own - Letter

US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a letter to President Joe Biden on Monday that Democrats in the Senate do not need Republicans' cooperation to raise the debt ceiling and prevent default

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a letter to President Joe Biden on Monday that Democrats in the Senate do not need Republicans' cooperation to raise the debt ceiling and prevent default.

"Senate Democrats do not need Republican cooperation in any shape or form to do their job. Democrats do not need our consent to set a vote at 51 instead of 60. Nonpartisan experts confirm that Senate Democrats have every necessary tool to pass a standalone debt limit increase through reconciliation and enough time to do it before late October," McConnell said.

Congressional Democrats have been ignoring McConnell's warning about this situation for two and a half months, he added, saying that they have no plan to avoid default and would rather "play chicken" with the US economy.

Biden delivered remarks on the debt ceiling later on Monday, during which he confirmed receipt of McConnell's letter and said that he plans on speaking with him about it. He added that Republicans' refusal to raise the debt ceiling is "reckless and dangerous" and could undermine the US Dollar as the world reserve Currency.

Democrats and Republicans have been at loggerheads over a number of high-stakes funding bills making their way through Congress. Last week, Democrats pushed through a temporary funding bill just before midnight which averted a government shutdown.

Senate Republicans have twice blocked efforts to raise the debt ceiling and prevent a default, however, which Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said could cause a crisis of "enormous proportions."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Senate World Minority Dollar Vote Job October Democrats Congress Government

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways to host global cabin crew recruitme ..

Etihad Airways to host global cabin crew recruitment drive as airline recovers f ..

26 minutes ago
 CEO of ADNOC receives ‘Energy Executive of the Y ..

CEO of ADNOC receives ‘Energy Executive of the Year&#039; Award

1 hour ago
 DPO for security audit of banks, financial institu ..

DPO for security audit of banks, financial institutions

3 minutes ago
 Travel agents delegation calls on Governor

Travel agents delegation calls on Governor

3 minutes ago
 Launching of web-based systems to develop liaison ..

Launching of web-based systems to develop liaison among agencies in emergency si ..

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs to complete all arrangements ..

Commissioner directs to complete all arrangements for groundbreaking ceremony of ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.