McConnell Says US Senate Democrats Can Raise Debt Ceiling on Their Own - Letter

US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a letter to President Joe Biden on Monday that Democrats in the Senate do not need Republicans' cooperation to raise the debt ceiling and prevent default

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a letter to President Joe Biden on Monday that Democrats in the Senate do not need Republicans' cooperation to raise the debt ceiling and prevent default.

"Senate Democrats do not need Republican cooperation in any shape or form to do their job. Democrats do not need our consent to set a vote at 51 instead of 60. Nonpartisan experts confirm that Senate Democrats have every necessary tool to pass a standalone debt limit increase through reconciliation and enough time to do it before late October," McConnell said.

Congressional Democrats have been ignoring McConnell's warning about this situation for two and a half months, he added, saying that they have no plan to avoid default and would rather "play chicken" with the US economy.

Biden delivered remarks on the debt ceiling later on Monday, during which he confirmed receipt of McConnell's letter and said that he plans on speaking with him about it. He added that Republicans' refusal to raise the debt ceiling is "reckless and dangerous" and could undermine the US Dollar as the world reserve Currency.

Democrats and Republicans have been at loggerheads over a number of high-stakes funding bills making their way through Congress. Last week, Democrats pushed through a temporary funding bill just before midnight which averted a government shutdown.

Senate Republicans have twice blocked efforts to raise the debt ceiling and prevent a default, however, which Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said could cause a crisis of "enormous proportions."