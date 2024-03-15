Open Menu

McDonald's Hit By System Failure At Asian Outlets

Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2024 | 04:20 PM

McDonald's hit by system failure at Asian outlets

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Hungry McDonald's customers in parts of Asia had trouble ordering at stores, on cellphones and at electronic kiosks on Friday after a system outage.

In Japan, the US fast food giant said on X, formerly Twitter, that it was "currently experiencing a system failure" and "temporarily suspending operation at many outlets".

China was also affected for several hours, with the outage a hot topic on social media platform Weibo, but the firm later said its online ordering system had been fully restored.

McDonald's in Hong Kong wrote on Facebook that its "mobile ordering and self-ordering kiosks are not functioning" but later said its system was "gradually returning to normal".

In South Korea, the Mconald's delivery website had an error message that read: "Service has been temporarily suspended due to regular server maintenance for website stabilisation."

Singapore was also hit, as were Australia and New Zealand according to media reports.

India, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam were unaffected.

