(@FahadShabbir)

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :McDonald's reported a steep drop in second-quarter profits Tuesday on much lower sales due to coronavirus closures that affected most of the chain's worldwide network.

The fast-food company suffered a 68 percent drop in profits to $483.

8 million, following a 30 percent decline in revenues to $3.8 billion.

Comparable sales tumbled throughout major markets for the food giant, but the US outperformed other regions because of drive-through and takeaway service that continued even where in restaurant dining service was stopped.