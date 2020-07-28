McDonald's Reports 68% Drop In 2Q Profits On Coronavirus Hit
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 07:26 PM
New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :McDonald's reported a steep drop in second-quarter profits Tuesday on much lower sales due to coronavirus closures that affected most of the chain's worldwide network.
The fast-food company suffered a 68 percent drop in profits to $483.
8 million, following a 30 percent decline in revenues to $3.8 billion.
Comparable sales tumbled throughout major markets for the food giant, but the US outperformed other regions because of drive-through and takeaway service that continued even where in restaurant dining service was stopped.