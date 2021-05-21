UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

McDonald's Sued For Alleged Discrimination Against Black-owned Media Companies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 09:00 AM

McDonald's sued for alleged discrimination against Black-owned media companies

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Two companies owned by a Black US business mogul have sued McDonald's alleging the fast food giant discriminates again Black-owned media companies.

The suit was filed in Superior Court of California and seeks $10 billion in damages.

It is part of a drive by the mogul, Byron Allen, to get major US corporations to spend more advertizing money on Black-owned media.

This suit was filed by two companies owned by Allen: Entertainment Studios Networks Inc. and Weather Group LLC.

Allen Media Group/Entertainment Studios produces movies and owns more than a dozen television stations.

The lawsuit argues that McDonald's spent approximately $1.6 billion on television ads in the United States in 2019 but only 0.31 percent of that went to Black-owned media.

The two companies filing the suit did not say how they arrived at the $1.6 billion figure.

"This is about economic inclusion of African American-owned businesses in the US economy," Allen said in a statement.

"McDonald's takes billions from African American consumers and gives almost nothing back. The biggest trade deficit in America is the trade deficit between White corporate America and Black America, and McDonald's is guilty of perpetuating this disparity," Allen added.

McDonald's intentionally discriminated against Entertainment Studios and Weather Group through a pattern of racial stereotyping and refusals to contract, the lawsuit states.

A McDonald's spokesperson told the Wall Street journal it would review the lawsuit.

Earlier Thursday, McDonald's announced it would more than double the advertising money it pays to media companies owned by Blacks, Hispanics, women and other underrepresented groups over the next four years.

Spending with Black-owned properties will increase from 2 percent to 5 percent of national advertising spend over this time period.

dw/ch\468

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Weather Film And Movies Business Superior United States Money Women 2019 National University Media TV From Billion Court

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed visits development projects in Gh ..

10 hours ago

UAQ Department of Tourism and Antiquities restores ..

11 hours ago

ADDED announces 1,105 commercial and industrial ac ..

12 hours ago

MoD Undersecretary meets President of French Natio ..

12 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Cent ..

13 hours ago

New standardisation, metrology legislation to driv ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.