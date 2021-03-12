MCI administrator for addressing traders issues to promote business activities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) Administrator Syeda Shafaq Hashmi Friday said she would work with concerned market associations and industry representatives to address the MCI related key issues of the business community to facilitate in promoting trade and industrial activities.

She said this during an interaction with the business community at Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI). MCI Director Revenue Mian Tariq Latif, also accompanied her at the occasion.

Hashmi said many issues highlighted by the business community were related to the Capital Development Authority (CDA), however, she was ready to sit with the CDA's top brass to resolve problems of traders and industrialists for the ease of doing business.

She listened to the various issues of trade and industry including exorbitant hike in property tax, raise in trade license fee and board tax and assured that she would look into these issues to find out their optimum solutions.

She said she would take F-10 Markaz as a pilot project for removal of encroachments and added things would be taken forward to find solutions with joint efforts.

Speaking at the occasion, ICCI President Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan said most of the traders and industrialists of Islamabad were facing common issues and close cooperation of MCI was needed to address them.

Parking was a serious issue in markets and urged that parking plots to auctioned to the private sector for construction of parking plazas or build them on build, operate and transfer basis.

It will also generate sufficient revenue for the civic bodies, he added.

He also urged for reducing property tax to make it affordable while trade license fee and board tax also need to rationalize to save traders from unnecessary problems.

He urged for constructing more parks for citizens, besides construction of town hall in Islamabad for holding meetings and functions.

He said the MCI should take measures to generate yearly economic activity including carnivals, food parks and various sporting events.

He said no one was taking the ownership of Islamabad Citizens Club and emphasized that this club should be made operational in cooperation with stakeholders so that the citizens could take benefit from it.