MCI Assures To Address Key Issues Of Traders

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2022 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Administrator Municipal Corporations Islamabad (MCI) on Thursday assures to address issues of traders to facilitate trade and business activities in Federal capital .

A delegation of traders led by Muhammad Ijaz Abbasi, Convener of MCI Committee of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) held a meeting with Hamza Shafqat, Administrator MCI and Deputy Commissioner Islamabad to discuss the key issues of markets.

Talking to the delegation Hamza Shafqat announced the formation of a five-member committee which would discuss and take decisions on trade license and board tax issues and would give suggestions to the prime minister for revocation of trade license.

About the CDA magistrate, Hamza Shafqaat said it is a fact that he has no notification for MCI so he should stop the hearing till the issuance of notification and not exceed the penalty given for the summary hearing in the law.

He directed that at present the current year's tax should be levied while no institution other than DMA has the authority to collect the taxes.

He said that the board tax has the same rate within the ICT limits and directed to collect professional tax from the current financial year.

Muhammad Ijaz Abbasi, former President ICCI and Convener MCI Committee of ICCI, said that all taxes should be collected from the current financial year.

He said that the business community has reservations about placement of pushcarts in markets under Ehsaas Program and urged that the government to allocate a separate space for them by allotting them to locals only, instead of putting them in markets.

He said that it was illegal for the union councilors to collect trade and board taxes from the traders which should be stopped and action should be taken against the self-made contractors.

Ajmal Baloch, President, All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiran urged for removing encroachments from markets in cooperation with concerned market associations.

The representatives of various markets also briefed the Administrator MCI about their key issues and gave suggestions for their solution.

