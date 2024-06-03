McKinsey Team Meets Finance Minister
Umer Jamshaid Published June 03, 2024 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Monday met with Regional Head of Technology and Tax McKinsey & Co Tom Isherwood.
Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Ali Pervaiz Malik and McKinsey Partner Ali Malik also attended the meeting, said a news release.
The minister emphasized the need for investment in technology and fostering a cultural shift towards digital governance.
He underscored the government’s commitment to improve tax collection through the Federal board of Revenue's (FBR) ongoing efforts in digitization.
The minister also said that the data from PRAL (Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited) and REMIT can be utilized in digitizing FBR’s tax system.
Meanwhile, the discussions covered the possibility of achieving quick wins by leveraging this data and implementing daily reporting through dashboards to monitor progress in real-time.
Ali Pervaiz Malik also discussed how the ongoing exercise could be enhanced by efficiently generating, organizing, and analyzing data.
He stressed the importance of a data-driven approach to improve overall project outcomes.
The McKinsey team thanked the minister for the meeting and assured that they would ensure the completion of exercise within the given time frame.
Recent Stories
Finance Minister vows to improve tax collection
Namibia Beats Oman in Thrilling T20 World Cup Super Over
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi acquitted in two cases related to Haqeeqi Azadi ..
U.S. Ambassador Blome at 20th Anniversary Celebration of English Access Program
Experience 120FPS gaming with Infinix GT 20 Pro –available in Pakistan now!
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi Nikah case transferred to another court
Mazik Global Pakistan Launches AI Innovation Hub
Azam Khan removes all photos, videos from Instagram
Mahira Khan mesmerizes fans by sharing heart-touching moments of personal life o ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2024
More Stories From Business
-
Finance Minister vows to improve tax collection26 minutes ago
-
KP private schools reject imposition of tax1 hour ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim1 hour ago
-
Gold rates stay static at Rs 240,300 per tola1 hour ago
-
CPI inflation decelerates further to 11.8 percent in May3 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes6 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates6 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 June 20246 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 June 20247 hours ago
-
Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari inagurates water filtration plant in G-9 markaz19 hours ago
-
Shaikhani for adopting international city-town planning methods to prevent urban flooding22 hours ago
-
Furniture sector be given industry status: PFC23 hours ago