Open Menu

McKinsey Team Meets Finance Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published June 03, 2024 | 03:30 PM

McKinsey team meets Finance Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Monday met with Regional Head of Technology and Tax McKinsey & Co Tom Isherwood.

Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Ali Pervaiz Malik and McKinsey Partner Ali Malik also attended the meeting, said a news release.

The minister emphasized the need for investment in technology and fostering a cultural shift towards digital governance.

He underscored the government’s commitment to improve tax collection through the Federal board of Revenue's (FBR) ongoing efforts in digitization.

The minister also said that the data from PRAL (Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited) and REMIT can be utilized in digitizing FBR’s tax system.

Meanwhile, the discussions covered the possibility of achieving quick wins by leveraging this data and implementing daily reporting through dashboards to monitor progress in real-time.

Ali Pervaiz Malik also discussed how the ongoing exercise could be enhanced by efficiently generating, organizing, and analyzing data.

He stressed the importance of a data-driven approach to improve overall project outcomes.

The McKinsey team thanked the minister for the meeting and assured that they would ensure the completion of exercise within the given time frame.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Progress FBR From Government

Recent Stories

Finance Minister vows to improve tax collection

Finance Minister vows to improve tax collection

26 minutes ago
 Namibia Beats Oman in Thrilling T20 World Cup Supe ..

Namibia Beats Oman in Thrilling T20 World Cup Super Over

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi acquitted in two ..

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi acquitted in two cases related to Haqeeqi Azadi ..

2 hours ago
 U.S. Ambassador Blome at 20th Anniversary Celebrat ..

U.S. Ambassador Blome at 20th Anniversary Celebration of English Access Program

2 hours ago

Experience 120FPS gaming with Infinix GT 20 Pro –available in Pakistan now!

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi Nikah case transferred to ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi Nikah case transferred to another court

2 hours ago
Mazik Global Pakistan Launches AI Innovation Hub

Mazik Global Pakistan Launches AI Innovation Hub

3 hours ago
 Azam Khan removes all photos, videos from Instagra ..

Azam Khan removes all photos, videos from Instagram

4 hours ago
 Mahira Khan mesmerizes fans by sharing heart-touch ..

Mahira Khan mesmerizes fans by sharing heart-touching moments of personal life o ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 June 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Business