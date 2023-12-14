MCSTSI calls for making price control commitees functional

Multan Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (MCSTSI) has urged the government to make price control committees functional to control the inflation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Multan Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (MCSTSI) has urged the government to make price control committees functional to control the inflation.

The meeting of the MCSTSI executive committee was held here Thursday with its President Sheikh Faisal Saeed in the Chair. The meeting took several decisions on host of issues.

On this occasion, the participants of the meeting expressed concerns about the country's economic situation.

Meanwhile Sheikh Faisal Saeed in a media statement, said that the nation must focus on increasing export income and promoting a documented economy to steer the country out of the current economic crisis. It is also necessary to digitize business processes and procedures to promote exports, it said.