MD PSIC Visits SCCI

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 03, 2024 | 04:00 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) Managing Director Sidra Younas and CEO of

Urban Unit Aman Anwar Kidwaito visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and

Industry (SCCI) here on Wednesday.

SCCI President Abdul Ghafoor Malik, Senior Vice President Wahub Jahangir, Vice President

Amer Majeed Sheikh welcomed the guests.

The business community stressed that internationally accredited laboratory need

to be established in Sialkot.

Abdul Ghafoor Malik said that the working group would be established with the consultation of

all trade bodies of Sialkot in this regard.

PSIC MD Sidra Younas assured the SCCI of full cooperation and resolution of their issues

on priority.

