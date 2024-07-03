MD PSIC Visits SCCI
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 03, 2024 | 04:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) Managing Director Sidra Younas and CEO of
Urban Unit Aman Anwar Kidwaito visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and
Industry (SCCI) here on Wednesday.
SCCI President Abdul Ghafoor Malik, Senior Vice President Wahub Jahangir, Vice President
Amer Majeed Sheikh welcomed the guests.
The business community stressed that internationally accredited laboratory need
to be established in Sialkot.
Abdul Ghafoor Malik said that the working group would be established with the consultation of
all trade bodies of Sialkot in this regard.
PSIC MD Sidra Younas assured the SCCI of full cooperation and resolution of their issues
on priority.
