MD USC Is Monitoring Ramadan Relief Package

Umer Jamshaid Published April 09, 2022 | 12:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2022 ) :Managing Director Utility Stores Corporation (USC) Taha Aziz Maghribi on Friday visited various stores in Peshawar, Abbottabad to review the supply and sale of basic items provided under the package.

According to the press release issued Islamabad office, Managing Directer USC also issued orders to the staff to take positive steps to facilitate the customers.

The press release said that till to date more than 2.5 million families availed the Ramadan relief package, and the process is ongoing successfully.

The management of Utility Stores Corporation is working hard day and night to ensure ample supply to customers across Pakistan, said the press release.

A spokesman of Utility Stores Corporation termed the reports of shortage of sugar, ghee and flour in the media as untrue and said that we are ensuring the uninterrupted supply of subsidized items to USC consumers across the country.

Basic items like sugar, ghee and flour are supplied daily but are sold out fast due to inundation of keen customers . At present Utility Stores Corporation has a substantial stock of subsidized ghee and sugar to cater the demands of public for next 10 days. Continued procurement is in process to ensure availability across 9 zones.

