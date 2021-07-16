UrduPoint.com
MD USC Resigns Due To Personal Reasons

Muhammad Irfan 35 seconds ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 08:44 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Managing Director, Utility Stores Corporation (USC), Umer Lodhi on Friday tendered his resignation due to personal reasons.

He had had been re-appointed for three years, but he resigned after over 2 years in the office.

During his tenure, he led the Corporation from a loss making entity to almost aself-reliant organization, said a press release.It said: "We are hopeful that the culture of services that he has inculcated in the Corporation will go a long way to achieve the desirable results, taking care of transparency in the Corporation and enhancing profitability."

