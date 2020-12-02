MDA offer joint venture investment opportunities to private sector for modern housing projects

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Director General, Multan Development Authority (MDA), Agha Muhammad Ali Waseem on Wednesday invited private sector to invest in joint ventures in partnership with MDA to launch modern housing projects in the city of saints.

Describing a possible way of partnership while addressing a gathering of industrialists and business persons at Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), the DG MDA said that either the private parties invest in land acquisition and MDA invest on its development or it could be vice versa.

Agha said that cases that were part of the backlog due to laws and rules during last two to three decades were finalized after simplifying laws and rules for convenience of the people.

He said that there were 260 illegal colonies in Multan under MDA jurisdiction. However, he added, MDA has sent proposals for amendments in MDA rules to the Chief Minister Punjab and around 60-70 of the 260 illegal colonies that were illegal due to minor violations would become legal once the proposal is finally approved by the Punjab CM.

He said that timelines have been set for every section of MDA to approve/disapprove any case to avoid pendency backlog. He said that the governing body meetings average that was only 1-1.5 per year has been increased to five per year and 25-30 new housing colonies have been approved during last two years.

DG MDA said that city's master plan that was scheduled to be renewed in 2018 was now being modified in accordance with realities on the ground.

In response to a question, he said, MDA's all matters and record was undergoing digitalization to promote the culture of paperless proceedings and nothing would remain hidden from the public eye.' He said that the issue of additional area of any plot in MDA colonies has been addressed and it has been decided that the plot owner would pay the additional money at the rate of the price of the time when it was purchased by the owner.

He sought proposals from industrialists and business persons on amendments in laws and rules and added he wanted to set up a help desk at MCCI to help resolve issues of business community at the earliest.

Earlier, MCCI president Khawaja Salahuddin asked MDA to consult MCCI on revising Multan city master plan. He sought expansion in industrial estate area in view of the opportunities emerging out of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He demanded that a separate committee be formed for building map plans and parking spaces must be allocated in commercial map plans. Senior vice president Syed Iftikhar Ali Shah appreciated MPA's joint venture proposal to launch modern housing projects. MDA director town planning also spoke on the occasion.