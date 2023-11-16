Open Menu

Means Of Production Prices Mostly Fall In China

Faizan Hashmi Published November 16, 2023 | 05:20 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Most capital goods monitored by China's statistical authorities reported lower prices in early November compared with late October, official data showed.

Of the 50 major goods classified in nine categories, including seamless steel tubes, gasoline, coal, fertilizer and some chemicals, 25 registered price drops during the period, 22 recorded higher prices, and the prices of three remained unchanged, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

NBS data revealed that the price of anthracite fell 6.8 percent in early November compared with late October, while that of coke edged up 0.3 percent.

According to the data, the price of hog and liquefied natural gas went up 0.7 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively, in the same period.

These figures, released every 10 days, are based on a survey of nearly 2,000 wholesalers and distributors in 31 provincial-level regions across the country.

