Means Of Production Prices Mostly Fall In China

Umer Jamshaid Published December 04, 2023 | 12:50 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Most capital goods monitored by China's statistical authorities reported lower prices in late November compared to mid-November, official data showed.

Of the 50 major goods classified in nine categories, including seamless steel tubes, gasoline, coal, fertilizer, and some chemicals, 30 registered price drops during the period, 17 recorded higher prices, and the prices of three remained unchanged, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

NBS data revealed that the price of anthracite fell 3.8 percent in late November compared with mid-November, while that of coke went up 7.5 percent.

According to the data, the price of hogs edged down 0.7 percent, and that of liquefied natural gas went up 7 percent in the same period.

These figures, released every 10 days, are based on a survey of nearly 2,000 wholesalers and distributors in 31 provincial-level regions across the country.

