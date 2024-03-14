Open Menu

Means Of Production Prices Mostly Rise In China

Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2024 | 11:00 AM

Means of production prices mostly rise in China

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Most of the capital goods monitored by China's statistical authorities registered higher prices in early March compared with late February, official data showed Thursday.

Of the 50 major goods classified in nine categories, including seamless steel tubes, gasoline, coal, fertilizer, and some chemicals, 27 reported higher prices in this period, and 21 saw price declines, while the prices of two remained unchanged, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed.

During this period, hog prices went up by 4.4 percent, according to the NBS data.

These figures, released every 10 days, are based on a survey of nearly 2,000 wholesalers and distributors in 31 provincial-level regions across the country.

