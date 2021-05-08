UrduPoint.com
Means Of Production Prices Rise In China

Sumaira FH 17 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 04:05 PM

Means of production prices rise in China

Most of the capital goods monitored by the government posted higher prices in late April compared with mid-April this year, official data showed

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :-- Most of the capital goods monitored by the government posted higher prices in late April compared with mid-April this year, official data showed.

Of the 50 major goods monitored by the government, including seamless steel tubes, gasoline, coal, fertilizer and some chemicals, 34 saw an increase in their prices, while 12 posted lower prices, and the prices of four remained unchanged, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

Hog prices went down 2.6 percent during the period.

The reading, released every 10 days, is based on a survey of nearly 2,000 wholesalers and distributors in 31 provincial-level regions.

