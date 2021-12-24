Measures being taken to enhance transparency in Audit system: AGP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Auditor General of Pakistan Muhammad Ajmal Gondal Friday said the department of AGP believed in transparency for which it continued efforts to increase capacity building by using the latest technologies.

He said multiple measures were being taken to enhance transparency in the audit system across the board.

Addressing the ground breaking ceremony of Federal Audit Complex here, the AGP asked the builders and contractors not to compromise on safety and quality in the building materials.

He also directed to complete the project before time.

He informed that a plot for building office complex for Controller General Accounts had also been approved on the constitution avenue and the ground breaking of that building would be held soon.

Earlier the project director Iftikhar Babar informed that the project would be completed in 30 months at a cost of Rs 504 million.