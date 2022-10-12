UrduPoint.com

Measures Taken To Promote Regional Trade: Commerce Minister

Sumaira FH Published October 12, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Measures taken to promote regional trade: Commerce Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar said on Wednesday that the incumbent government was striving hard to promote and develop regional trade, particularly with Central Asian states by introducing modern trade and business technologies, besides facilitating the business communities across the region.

Addressing a three-day conference on "Peer Learning Initiatives, National Single Window Implementation and Management" organized by Pakistan Single Window in collaboration with Ready4Trade Central Asia (R4TCA) project, the minister said that the trading process could be eased by using the latest techniques.

The minister also expressed government's commitment to deepen political, diplomatic, and trade relations with all neighboring countries.

It is pertinent to mention here that the event had brought together customs and trade experts from Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan to share their knowledge, experiences, and regional best practices for the development and implementation of the national single window.

The minister said that in order to enhance and further promote the trade ties with regional countries, government had finalized trade agreements with Afghanistan and Uzbekistan, adding that agreements would also be made with other Central Asian Republics (CARs) including Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

He said that bilateral trade with Afghanistan witnessed significant increase, adding that it could be further intensified by facilitating and providing special incentives. He said that opportunities would also be explored to further enhance trade and commerce with Central Asian states.

Our ties with Central Asia go back several centuries and both regions have benefited from the free flow of idea, goods, and people across the international boundaries from ancient times, he said adding that government was also keen to revive ties through increased engagement at government to government and people to people levels, and by providing the enabling environment to promote regional trade and connectivity.

The minister further said that Pakistan Single Window was one of the most important reform initiatives to have been undertaken in the public sector, adding that once completed, the platform would integrate 77 government agencies, ministries and department in addition to private sector entities and service providers to provide all cross-border trade related services to the traders and other stakeholders on one single platform.

As part from the initiative, we are reviewing our entire trade regulatory framework and improving our business processes through business process re-engineering, identification and elimination of process; resource redundancies and digitization, he added.

Meanwhile, speaking on the occasion representatives of the diplomatic core from Central Asian States stressed the need for rationalizing transportation cost of goods to make regional trade more beneficial, besides establishing banking network. They also urged the need for facilitating trade by addressing the bottlenecks in border crossing and simplification of shipments clearance procedures.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Business Uzbekistan Tajikistan Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan Border Commerce Event All From Government Share Best Asia (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Governor dispatches 10 truck-loads of relief goods ..

Governor dispatches 10 truck-loads of relief goods to flood-hit areas

1 hour ago
 European Lawmakers File Complaint Over Salaries of ..

European Lawmakers File Complaint Over Salaries of Cuban Doctors in Italy - Repo ..

1 hour ago
 US Treasury Says Opened Probe Into Florida's Fundi ..

US Treasury Says Opened Probe Into Florida's Funding of Migrant Flights to Massa ..

1 hour ago
 Ahsan Iqbal praises court decision for acquitting ..

Ahsan Iqbal praises court decision for acquitting PM Shehbaz, Hamza in money lau ..

1 hour ago
 Ukraine's PM at Ministerial Meeting Estimates $55b ..

Ukraine's PM at Ministerial Meeting Estimates $55bln Needed to Help Fund 2023 Bu ..

1 hour ago
 Cash-strapped Wasps suspended from English Premier ..

Cash-strapped Wasps suspended from English Premiership

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.