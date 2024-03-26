Measures Taken To Save Motorcyclists From Kite String Harm: CTO
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2024 | 05:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) City Traffic Police has evolved a comprehensive strategy to fix safety wire or shields on motorcycles in addition to convincing motorcyclists to wear helmets to save themselves from stray wires used in kite flying, said Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Mr. Masood Ahmed Lone.
Visiting different points in the city along with DSP City Circle Khalid Aleem, the CTO said that traffic staff had been deputed at various points in the city to convince motorists to fix safety wires on their motorcycles. He said that a meeting had already been held with shopkeepers to provide safety wire at affordable rates.
He also requested motorcyclists to wear handkerchiefs around their neck and avoid seating children on the fuel tank of their motorcycles.
Recent Stories
Governor State Bank inaugurates AL Habib Exchange Company
Light it Up with vivo V30 5G: Now Available in Pakistan
Five Chinese nationals killed in Shangla suicide attack
Pakistan to tour Australia for white-ball series in November
Pakistan Foreign Secretary conveys condolences to Russia after Moscow terror att ..
LHC grants permission to Monis Elahi to contest by-elections
Baltimore bridge collapses due to ship collision
PCB offers national team head coach role to Luke Ronchi
Security forces thwart terrorist attack on Pakistan Naval Base in Turbat
Family's maintenance allowance case: Punjab Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal di ..
Faisalabad police arrest suspects in fatal Kite string killing of youth
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 March 2024
More Stories From Business
-
Ahsan Iqbal directs expediting work on Gwadar Power Plant2 minutes ago
-
Governor State Bank inaugurates AL Habib Exchange Company4 minutes ago
-
Practical steps to be taken to transform prisons into reform centers: FCCI President12 minutes ago
-
NUMS allows engaging IFI in Medical City project12 minutes ago
-
Shafay reviews CM's youth skill development programme31 minutes ago
-
16 development schemes worth Rs 72.997b approved31 minutes ago
-
SACM asks TEVTA to find-out opportunities of income1 hour ago
-
Finance minister terms tax award winners ‘national heroes’2 hours ago
-
Chairman of Siddiqsons Group receives 4th highest taxpayer award2 hours ago
-
Man-made disasters cost Philippines 164.87 mln USD in 20232 hours ago
-
Pak- Japan desire to further enhance bilateral economic ties2 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs.1,200 to Rs.229,400 per tola3 hours ago