Measures Taken To Save Motorcyclists From Kite String Harm: CTO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2024 | 05:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) City Traffic Police has evolved a comprehensive strategy to fix safety wire or shields on motorcycles in addition to convincing motorcyclists to wear helmets to save themselves from stray wires used in kite flying, said Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Mr. Masood Ahmed Lone.

Visiting different points in the city along with DSP City Circle Khalid Aleem, the CTO said that traffic staff had been deputed at various points in the city to convince motorists to fix safety wires on their motorcycles. He said that a meeting had already been held with shopkeepers to provide safety wire at affordable rates.

He also requested motorcyclists to wear handkerchiefs around their neck and avoid seating children on the fuel tank of their motorcycles.

