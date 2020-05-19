Measures to bring investments into country discussed: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 54 seconds ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 05:25 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Tuesday chaired a meeting to discuss measure that could facilitate the investors to bring in more investment to the country to boost up the country's pace of development.

During the meeting, Chairman board of Investment (BoI), Atif R. Bokhari discussed with the Adviser the investment prospects available in the country and the areas and fields where foreign investors could show interest and make investments leading to overall economic development and increase in the GDP growth rate.

The problems faced by the foreign investors post COVID-19 environment were also discussed, according to a news release issued by the Finance Ministry.

The Chairperson Federal Board of Reveneu (FBR) also apprised the Adviser on the details of ongoing discussion on tax matters with the foreign investors and shared views and expectations with regard to the upcoming budget.

The Adviser directed that the foreign investors shall be facilitated as far as possible keeping in view the prevailing environment and observing the policy guidelines.

