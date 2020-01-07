Measures to control inflation bearing fruits: Finance Division

(@imziishan)

Spokesman for Finance Division, Omar Hamid Khan, on Tuesday said the measures taken by the government to curb inflation, have started showing results

In a tweet, he said that the month-on-month (MoM) inflation augur well for future inflation trajectory for the current fiscal year, adding that prices are anticipate to come down further in 2020.

He said that the major indicators of inflation including Consumer Price Index (CPI), Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) and Wholesale Price Index (WPI) witnessed decline of 0.3%, 2.0% and 0.3% respectively in December 2019 over November 2019.

Food Inflation declined to 1.7% on month-on-month for urban and 1.1% for rural consumers, he tweeted.

He said that the government was taking aggressive measures to control prices of essential commodities by eliminating major contributory factors to the price increase.

Owing to these measures, the prices of several essential commodities have come down on month-on-month basis as is evident from the market rates of various edibles.

The spokesman tweeted that the major decline on month-on-month basis was witnessed in the prices of tomatoes which witnessed decreased of 36.5%.

The other commodities that witnessed decrease in prices included turnip(20.6%), radish(22.4%), onion(12.5%), peas(18.0%), chillies(17.6%), carrot (16.9%), chicken(11.2%), spinach(11.0%), ginger(8.6%), lemon(3.9%), potato(2.0%), cucumber (2.9%) & wheat flour (1.1%).