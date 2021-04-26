Meat, meat products exports increased 47.74% in March

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :The exports of meat and meat preparation during the month of March, 2021 witnessed about 47.74 percent growth as compared the exports of the corresponding month of last year.

During the period under review about 9.889 metric tons of meat valuing US $ 33.244 million exported as compared to the exports of 6,424 metric tons worth of US $ 22.202 million of same month of last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Meanwhile, in last nine months of current financial year, country earned US $ 248.179 million by exporting about 72,873 metric tons of meat and meat products as compared the exports of 62,653 metric tons valuing US $ 232.953 million of same period of last year.

During the period from July- March, 2020-21, the exports of meat and meat products grew by 6.54 percent as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

On month on month basis, the exports of fish and fish preparation also recorded about 35.53 percent growth in March, 2021 as compared the exports of same month of last year.

In March this year about 23,975 metric tons of above mentioned products valuing US $ 52.407 million exported as compared to the exports of 17,218 metric tons costing US $ 38.669 million of same month of last year.

However, the exports of fish and fish products remained on down track during first nine months of current financial year as it witnessed about 4.32 percent reduction and reached to US $ 303.606 million against US $ 317.305 million of same period of last year.

During the period from July to March 2020-21, 136,370 metric tons of fish and fish preparation exported from the country as against the exports of 130,148 metric tons of same period last year.

It may be recalled here that food commodities worth US $ 3.332 billion exported from the country during last nine months of current financial year as against the exports of US $ 3.394 billion of same period last year.

On month on month basis, different food commodities valuing US $ 478.627 million were exported in March,2021 as compared to the exports of same period last year.