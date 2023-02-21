Meat valuing $228.212 mln, fish 231.584 mln exported in 07 months

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Meat and meat preparation exports from the country during first 07 months of current financial year increased by 18.82 percent as compared the exports of correspond period of last year.

During the period from July-January, 2022-23, about 50,759 metric tons of meat and meat products valuing $228.212 million exported as against the exports of of 43,765 metric tons worth $191.967 million of same period last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Meanwhile, about 107,908 metric tons of fish and fish preparation worth $261.645 million also exported during the period under review, as compared the exports of 85,830 metric tons valuing $231.584 million of same period last year, it added.

In last 07 month of financial year, the exports of fish and fish preparation grew by 12.28 percent as against the exports of corresponding period of last year.

However, the exports of fruits from the country went down by 39.78 percent and vegetables by 0.77 percent respectively as country earned $192.809 million by exporting about 443,380 metric tons of fruits and $166.

703 million by exporting 663,804 million tons of vegetables.

The food group exports from the country during first 07 months of current financial year decreased by 8.24 percent, where as imports swelled 6.29 percent as compared the corresponding period of last year. Different food commodities worth $2.708 billion exported, where as food commodities valuing $5.983 billion imported from July-January, 2022-23 as compared the exports and imports of same period last year.

The imports of food group into the country during first 07 months of last financial year were recorded at $5.629 billion, where as food commodities worth 2.951 billion were exported in same period of last financial year.

On year on year basis, food group exports decreased by 18.43 percent in January, 2023 as it was registered at $384.056 million as compared the exports of $470.821 million of same month of last year.

On the other hand, food imports into the country during the month of January, 2023 grew by 28.71 percent as it reached to $1.069 billion as against the imports of $146.485 million of same month of last year.